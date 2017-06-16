Kingston: After Five Nights Town Meeting Wraps Up

After meeting the bare minimum requirements for a quorum, Kingston’s Annual Town Meeting has finally wrapped up.

Kingston Board of Selectmen Vice Chair Elaine Fiore shares the article from this year’s meeting that will be enacted first in the town:

The Conservation Commission created another article, Article 57, in response to calls of gun owners using designated conservation land as a target practice area.

Mike Reeves, who lives near the land in question, says target practice in conservation areas is inappropriate:

Article 57 mandates that no person is allowed to fire a gun in conservation land or near residential neighborhoods, with exceptions in the cases of lawful self-defense and wildlife hunting in areas in which it is legally permitted.

