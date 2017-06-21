Kingston: Library to Showcase Documentary on Blind Sailors

By
Christine James
Posted on June 21, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Four blind sailors sailing in world class races and doing it well — is not a fantasy, it really happened, continues to happen, and has been made into a feature length documentary. Christine James sat down with producer/director Christine Knowlton about the movie, which will shown at the Kingston Library, Monday, June 26th at 6:30 p.m.

 

Watch a Preview of the Documentary: Sense the Wind

 

wind

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."