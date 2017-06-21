Kingston: Library to Showcase Documentary on Blind Sailors

Four blind sailors sailing in world class races and doing it well — is not a fantasy, it really happened, continues to happen, and has been made into a feature length documentary. Christine James sat down with producer/director Christine Knowlton about the movie, which will shown at the Kingston Library, Monday, June 26th at 6:30 p.m.
Watch a Preview of the Documentary: Sense the Wind
