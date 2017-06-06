Kingston: Ten Articles Left on Town Meeting Warrant

Kingston completed a fourth four-hour session of its Annual Town Meeting Monday night, but not all the business on the agenda. They still have 10 articles left on the warrant to get through.

The warrant does not contain particularly complicated or controversial articles. Monday night voters approved forming a business community partnership committee, a stormwater management plan, designating Gray’s Beach as a recreational area, exploring the concept of a community garden, extending Plymouth Colony Place commercial development into Kingston, creating zoning for B&Bs and establishing a moratorium on legal marijuana retail sales. They turned down a proposal from the MBTA to accept as public ways the two streets that lead to the commuter rail station.

After a motion to adjourn failed at 11:05 p.m., the entire finance committee left. With 73 voters remaining, the session ended at 11:23. Kingston Annual Town Meeting will resume Thursday, June 15th at 7 PM in the Kingston Intermediate School.

