WATD Live from ReStore on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ahead of Their One-Year Celebration

ReStore in Hanover is the South Shore’s newest place to find like-new home goods at deeply discounted prices. They receive donations from retail outlets, hotels, local businesses – and consumers like you – and they’re celebrating their one year anniversary this Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with a live broadcast with WATD’s Rob Hakala and Lisa Azizian on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.!

Enjoy refreshments, special sales, activities, demonstrations from The Paint Exchange; see mobile tiny houses and meet Alex Eaves and Derek Diedricksen from HGTV’s Tiny House Builders; and browse through ReStore’s constantly changing selection of products – like couches, cocktail tables, kitchen tables, appliances, fixtures, building materials, bureaus, and just about everything else you might want in your home.

They receive donations from retail outlets, hotels, local businesses – and consumers like you. The proceeds from every purchase you make at ReStore benefit the South Shore Habitat for Humanity – building homes for local families. Learn more online at sshabitat.org/restore and don’t miss out on the fun!

ReStore, 357 Columbia Road, Route 139, in Hanover.

