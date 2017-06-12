Live from the 62nd Annual South Shore Art Center Arts Festival in Cohasset on Friday, June 16 from 2-5 p.m.

Join WATD’s Lisa Azizian & Larry Nelson on Friday, June 16 from 2-5 p.m. as they celebrate the 62nd Annual South Shore Arts Center Festival!
Enjoy live music, great food, and view some of the top artwork from around the South Shore! Located at the Cohasset Common, right off North Main Street, the S.S. Arts Festival runs June 16. 17 and 18!
119 Ripley Road • Cohasset • MA 02025
Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10 – 4 p.m. Sunday: 12 – 4 p.m.
Phone: 781 383 2787
Website: ssac.org
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166
Advertising