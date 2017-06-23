MA: Congressional Delegation Members Speak Out Against Senate’s Healthcare Bill

Members of the South Shore’s Congressional Delegation are speaking out against the Republican Senate’s Healthcare bill.

Congressman Bill Keating was among those expressing opposition to the bill telling WATD News that he’s disappointed that the Senate would come out with a bill that is no better than a bill previously released by the house.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/KEATINGHEALTHBILL1.mp3

Keating also said that the bill hinders efforts to combat the opioid epidemic that is plaguing the region.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/KEATINGHEALTHBILL4.mp3

Senator Elizabeth Warren blasted the bill on the Senate Floor saying it shows how Republican lawmakers put the interests of the rich ahead of working families.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/wARRENHEALTHBILL2.mp3

Warren says those tax cuts were paid for by taking coverage away from those who needed it most.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/wARRENHEALTHBILL3.mp3

Senator Ed Markey issued a tweet saying “#Trumpcare isn’t about creating health, it’s about concentrating wealth & about making the middle class pay for a tax break for wealthiest.”

Congressman Stephen Lynch released a tweet saying “Senate Republicans are asking everyday Americans to pay more for less coverage while cutting taxes for the wealthy #Trumpcare

