MA: House and Senate Need Compromise In Order to Overhaul Recreational Marijuana Law

The Massachusetts Senate has passed a bill calling for revisions to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law, setting the stage for negotiations with the House which has backed a more far-reaching overhaul.

The 30-5 vote Thursday night came after several hours of debate.

Unlike the House version, the Senate bill would not repeal the current law, but instead keep it in place with a set of more modest changes, largely in the way both recreational and medical marijuana would be regulated.

The Senate version keeps the tax on marijuana products at a maximum 12%, while the House bill seeks an increase to 28%.

Communications Director for ‘Yes on 4′, Jim Borgazani, explains what will happen if the House and Senate can’t reach a compromise.

“I think the Senate will come up and the House will come down, the more difficult compromise to reach is the local control. The Senate retains local control power to the voter, in other words voters in towns can determine whether or not there will be marijuana facilities in their town, that’s the way we wrote it in the initiative. The House strips voters of that power. Where you come in the middle of that is going to be very difficult. If they can’t reach a compromise then it goes back to the law that is on the books now, which is the law that voters passed in November,” said Borgazani.

Legislative leaders have set a July 1 deadline to send a compromise to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.

