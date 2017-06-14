MA: Local Politicians React to Shooting in Virginia

Local Political leaders are reacting to this morning’s shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

While at an event earlier today in Beverly Governor Charlie Baker told reporters he felt terrible and called Scalise “likeable.”

Tweets are also coming in from Congressman Bill Keating who said, “As situation in Alexandria develops, my prayers for a speedy recovery are with Rep. @SteveScalise, our Capitol Police, and staffers.”

Congressman Stephen Lynch tweeted, “Praying for @SteveScalise, congressional staff members, Capitol Police, and all those affected by this morning’s horrific shooting.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “My thoughts are with @SteveScalise, all those injured, and the brave Capitol Police who protect us every day.”

Sen. Ed Markey tweeted, “I, and all of my Congressional colleagues, cannot thank the @CapitolPolice enough for their service to our safety each and every day. And To @SteveScalise, the other shooting victims and their families: I am praying for you. You have the strength of our nation w/ you right now.”

