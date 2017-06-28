MA: Suspect in Custody After State Police Search for Vehicle Involved in Parental Kidnapping

Update 11:49 AM, State Police Twitter Feed:

Suspect Rosba Taylor is in custody in Lynn. Child has been recovered and he appears to be unharmed.

__________________________

Police are seeking a dark green Jeep Cherokee with a broken windshield and Cape Cod plates (unknown registration), associated with a missing & possible endangered 3-year-old boy after a Plymouth domestic assault this morning. State Police say if see this vehicle call 911 immediately. Police are still collecting info to determine if a AMBER Alert will issue. Regardless, public should still be alert for suspect vehicle & call 911 if seen.

Massachusetts State Police Update:

MSP, Plymouth Police Seeking Suspect Who Kidnapped His Child After Assaulting Child’s Mother

Plymouth Police and Massachusetts State Police are seeking a male suspect who physically assaulted the mother of his young child and kidnapped the child this morning. The father was estranged from the mother and the child and does not have custody or authorization to have the child.

The assault occurred at about 8:50 a.m. at the residence on Algonquin Terrace in Plymouth where the mother and child live. The child is an approximately 3-year-old boy named KYRIE TAYLOR.

KYRIE TAYLOR is described as black, approximately 2 ½ feet tall, weighing 35-40 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. At the time he was taken he was wearing a blue t-shirt, red and black shorts, and gray and green sneakers.

KYRIE’s biological father, who is the suspect, is identified as ROSBA TAYLOR, 25. He is described as black, about 5’8” tall, weighing 170-180 lbs., with short dark hair and a full scruffy beard, with tattoos on both cheeks, his right ear, wrists, and forearm. At the time of the incident he was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike sneakers.

The suspect and child may be in an older model dark green Jeep Cherokee with a broken windshield. The vehicle may have Cape Cod specialty plates.

ROSBA TAYLOR is possibly armed. He has connections to Lynn, Mass., and possibly could head in that direction, although his route of travel following the assault and kidnapping is not known.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or ROSBA TAYLOR or KYRIE TAYLOR is urged to call 911 immediately.

We are currently working on obtaining photographs of the suspect and the child, as well as more information about the vehicle.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising