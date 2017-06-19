Marshfield: 1st Annual FACTS PhotoVoice Exhibit Uses Photography to Portray Addiction, its Impact

Marshfield Kiwanis and Marshfield FACTS are encouraging South Shore residents to view the latest “PhotoVoice” exhibit on display at the North River Arts Society in Marshfield Hills; the content is the creation of two Marshfield High School students portraying the impact of addiction through symbolic photographs.

The exhibit will be on display from now until June 25th, 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays and 1 to 3 p.m. on weekends.

WATD’s Mimi Walker has more in this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/MIMIVOICER-North-RIVER-PhotoVOICE.mp3

