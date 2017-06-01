Marshfield: Deliberation Underway in Ferry Street 40B

The Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals has started deliberation on a proposed 40B development on Ferry Street.

Peter Armstrong is proposing a 20-unit complex on the site, but has requested to remove 355,000 cubic yards of sand, earth, and gravel to partially fund the project.

Residents have voiced concerns that removal of that much material would disrupt wells in the area, and would set a bad precedent if it was used to fund a project.

During deliberation, Vice-Chairman of the ZBA Mark Ford, said he’s okay with removing material for construction but not to fund the project.

“The view that I expressed is that this board should defer to the town voters, and the town voters have spoken that earth removal is not permitted in a residential district like this,” said Ford. “We’re only empowered to waive that if it’s necessary for the construction of affordable housing.”

“I don’t think the evidence has been presented that supports the view that amount of earth removal is necessary, in fact I think it’s clear it’s not.”

Other discussion briefly touched on truck traffic from the site and other conditions for the application.

The ZBA has held hearings on the application since October. They now have until June 25th to make a decision.

The deliberations will be continued.

Initially they are scheduled for the agenda on Tuesday, June 6th. If the Ferry Street meeting is not reached that night, they will be continued to a date to be formally announced.

“This is a difficult decision, and I think the members of the board are committed to try to make the right decision for the town,” said Ford.

