Marshfield: Fire at High School Causes Water and Smoke Damage

A fire at Marshfield High School caused heavy smoke and water damage on Saturday.

A custodian noticed a trash barrel on fire next to a table saw in the shop area late in the morning and pulled the alarm.

Fire crews and the building sprinkler system put out the flames.

The high school itself has light smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

The fire was determined to be accidental.

