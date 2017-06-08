Marshfield: Harbormaster Gives Update on Green Harbor Dredging Project

An updated Marshfield Harbor Master Report from Wednesday night’s Waterways Committee meeting.

Marshfield Harbor Master Mike DiMeo shares more about the dredging project up at Green Harbor:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DIMEOREPORT1.mp3

Harbor Master DiMeo says the Green Harbor project has changed the town’s approach to conserving the dredged material for beach nourishment and fortification:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DIMEOREPORT2.mp3

Marshfield is also partnering with the town of Scituate to undertake a four-mile dredging project along the South River.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DIMEOREPORT3.mp3

The next Marshfield Waterways Committee meeting will be scheduled for September.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising