Marshfield: Opening Day for Food Pantry at Ventress Library Complex

Today is opening day for the new Marshfield Food Pantry at its new location at the Ventress Library complex.
Food Pantry Director Jim Hewitt says they’re excited to open up shop.
The Pantry has moved out of the basement at the First Congregational Church.
Chris Fitzgerald, a board member at the Pantry, says with extra space they’ll be able to keep prices low.
For now, the hours for the Pantry will remain the same – Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 A.M. to noon and Wednesday’s from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 PM.
