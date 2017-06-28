Marshfield: Public Weighs in on Modera Marshfield Proposal

In Marshfield, the public is starting to weigh in on the Modera Marshfield 40B project proposed for Commerce Road.

Plans are for a 270-unit complex with 84 one-bedroom units, 148 two-bedroom units, and 38 three-bedroom units. Included are 11 townhouse buildings and three four-story buildings.

Sixty-eight of the units would be affordable by state guidelines.

At a recent Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, people packed the room. Five members of the public spoke at the hearing, the majority expressed concern over the density of the project.

Marshfield resident David Rodrigues said the current area near Proprietor’s Drive and Enterprise Drive is a challenge.

“Both of those roadways are heavily trafficked now – not only with automobiles, but with pedestrian traffic,” said Rodrigues. “When you add another 270 units, it’s just going to exacerbate the problem.”

“It’s a huge amount of people to put in a small area,” said Bernie Dupuis. “I don’t think it fits there.”

Resident Chris Luongo said his concern was that the Martinson Elementary School would be overfilled.

Emily Wentworth felt the project could go towards the town’s affordable housing goal.

“Conceptually, I think this project is good,” said Wentworth.

Mill Creek Residential is the developer for the site.

Vice-President of Development, Lars Unhjem, says the layout proposed is a common format the company has used in Natick and Concord.

“Our real focus is on trying to provide the right mix of density and amenities. It’s not as enjoyable of a lifestyle for people if you have a large, wide, sprawling site,” said Unhjem.

“We have found that people like to be a little closer in to each other, so that it’s convenient to take advantage of the community amenities.”

The next hearing for the project will be on July 19.

Chairman of the ZBA, Mark Ford, says the board will draft a comprehensive permit with potential conditions.

“We haven’t reached any decision whatsoever. The public is welcome to come on the 19th,” said Ford. “They’re welcome to raise additional concerns, and we’ll hear them. At some point, maybe on the 19th, maybe thereafter we’ll close the hearing and begin deliberation.”

