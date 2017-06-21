Marshfield: Residents Come Together to Rescue Snapping Turtle

A large snapping turtle was helped across the street, through the woods and safely into a Marshfield pond, as part of a group effort that involved several people that stopped to help, including Marshfield Police Officer, Justin Crowley.
Marshfield business owner Eileen Byrne shared the “turtle story” with WATD’s Larry Nelson and Christine James.
Photo Credit: Eileen Byrne
Photo Credit: Larry Nelson
