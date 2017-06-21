Marshfield: Residents Come Together to Rescue Snapping Turtle

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 21, 2017Posted in: Local News

A large snapping turtle was helped across the street, through the woods and safely into a Marshfield pond, as part of a group effort that involved several people that stopped to help, including Marshfield Police Officer, Justin Crowley.

Marshfield business owner Eileen Byrne shared the “turtle story” with WATD’s Larry Nelson and Christine James.

 

Photo Credit: Eileen Byrne

Photo Credit: Eileen Byrne

Photo Credit: Larry Nelson

Photo Credit: Larry Nelson

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.