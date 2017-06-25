Marshfield: Ribbon Cut on Renovated Library Complex

Officials in Marshfield cut the ribbon on the renovated library complex in town.

It’s a $2.5 million project that took over three years to complete, but includes an expansion to the library, a home for the POST program, a new recreation center, and the new home for the food pantry.

For the food pantry, it’s a venue far different from the basement of the First Congregational Church, where it was originally housed for 25 years.

“It’s going to be pretty exciting,” said pantry director, Jim Hewett.

The shop includes extensive shelving and storage so now the pantry can buy food in bulk.

At the ribbon cutting, the shelves were fully stocked. For Hewett, it’s all about getting rid of the stigma of shopping at the pantry.

“We try to keep it as light as possible and tell them, ‘you’re going through hard times now, but you’ll recover, you’ll be good,’” he said. “To be able to do that for somebody on a temporary basis, it’s gratifying.”

Roughly 100 volunteers make the whole operation run.

“There’s just been tremendous support from this community, anybody in Marshfield is lucky to live here,” said Chris Fitzgerald, a board member at the pantry.

The shelter will open back up to families on Tuesday.

The POST program — which helps students aged 18-22 with disabilities – will also be permanently housed at the complex.

“I think the major piece of it is that we’re located right in the center of town,” said Susan Dupuis, the Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Pupil Services.

“It provides those students with access to all the local businesses, a lot of different opportunities to help out.”

Steve Robbins said, the Vice-Chair for the Board of Public Works, says it’s a true “community center.”

“This is how we should do things in Marshfield in my opinion,” said Robbins. “We got four groups together, everyone benefits from this, every walk of life benefits from this, it’s just a great day for the Town of Marshfield.”

