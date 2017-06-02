Marshfield: Town Charter Committee Working on Potential Changes

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on June 2, 2017Posted in: Local News

A committee in Marshfield continues to work on proposed changes to the Town Charter.

The Town Charter Committee has been meeting for more than a year to work out the details, and an outline is starting to take shape.

“It’s a fluid document,” said Chairman Bill Bowers. “The Constitution of the United States has been changed over the years, we can certainly change the Town Charter.”

He said they’re working line-by-line on the charter.

At their last meeting, a proposal to move the Board of Selectmen from three to five members, and the creation of a Town Manager position were on the docket.

On Thursday, discussion continued on the Town Manager.

“How that role will play out going forward, responsibilities of that role,” said Bowers.

Also discussed was Article 3, elected positions in town.

That discussion will continue in part next week with Article 4, where the Charter Committee will take on appointed officials, boards, and committees.

“I would stress that these decisions – what we’ve made at this point – are continued input, we may change that as we move forward. We’re still looking to talk to a number of people,” said Bowers. “It’s not a finished product.”

He said the committee will talk to other communities and professionals in July and August to discuss the modifications they’re contemplating.

“We really hope to have something ready for the community in the early, late fall,” said Bowers.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 22nd, at a site to be determined.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com