Marshfield: Town Charter Committee Working on Potential Changes

A committee in Marshfield continues to work on proposed changes to the Town Charter.

The Town Charter Committee has been meeting for more than a year to work out the details, and an outline is starting to take shape.

“It’s a fluid document,” said Chairman Bill Bowers. “The Constitution of the United States has been changed over the years, we can certainly change the Town Charter.”

He said they’re working line-by-line on the charter.

At their last meeting, a proposal to move the Board of Selectmen from three to five members, and the creation of a Town Manager position were on the docket.

On Thursday, discussion continued on the Town Manager.

“How that role will play out going forward, responsibilities of that role,” said Bowers.

Also discussed was Article 3, elected positions in town.

That discussion will continue in part next week with Article 4, where the Charter Committee will take on appointed officials, boards, and committees.

“I would stress that these decisions – what we’ve made at this point – are continued input, we may change that as we move forward. We’re still looking to talk to a number of people,” said Bowers. “It’s not a finished product.”

He said the committee will talk to other communities and professionals in July and August to discuss the modifications they’re contemplating.

“We really hope to have something ready for the community in the early, late fall,” said Bowers.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 22nd, at a site to be determined.

