Marshfield: Town Stepping Up Efforts to Collect Bills

Marshfield Treasurer/Collector Patrick Dello Russo has a message for delinquent accounts in town.

“Pay your water bills,” he said with a laugh.

The town of Marshfield is stepping up efforts to collect unpaid bills in town.

Dello Russo said when he first took over, roughly 40% of water bills were unpaid in town.

He said when departments budget for the year, they rely on bills to collect funds.

“When you’re not collecting what you’re budgeting for,” said Dello Russo. “You have to figure out different ways and alternate ways to get the money in the door.”

With letters, public notices, and even more letters, he said they’re getting the word out for people to pay up.

At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday, he says precincts 1 and 2 are now at a 90% collection rate, and 85% in precinct 3.

“I would imagine that we’re going to get to our numbers that we need,” he said.

Town Administrator Rocco Longo says the town hasn’t been aggressive in pursuing delinquent bills in recent years, but now it’s “full steam ahead.”

“His collection effort has been very diligent and successful. I think he is a reasonable person and does want to talk to people,” said Longo. “Those extreme circumstances, where he said…if people cannot pay, he understands the circumstances and doesn’t push it.”

“But on the other hand, people have an obligation to pay their water bills.”

Dello Russo said he had an open-door policy for those who are having trouble paying bills.

When it comes to tax bills, Longo said 95-98% of people pay on time.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising