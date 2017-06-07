Marshfield: ZBA Decision Could Be Coming on Ferry Street 40B

The Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals is getting closer to a decision on a 40B application proposed in Marshfield.

Peter Armstrong is applying for a comprehensive permit for a 20-unit complex on Ferry Street. The ZBA has held hearings on his application since October.

Chairman Mark Ford said though still in deliberation, the board is looking into an option where a permit would be granted, but with a limit on earth removal.

“One of the things we’re considering is defining the requirement that any earth removal be justified as necessary for construction,” said Ford. “And that be supported by an engineering submission that our consulting engineer and town officials would review, comment, and decide upon.”

“If necessary, it would be appealed to us.”

At issue is 355,000 cubic yards of sand, earth, and gravel Armstrong is proposing to remove from the site.

He said he needs to remove it partially fund the project, while residents feel it would disrupt wells in the area.

Initially Armstrong’s project was 40 units and called for 425,000 cubic yards of removal.

Ford says they’ll continue working on a draft of the permit.

“At that meeting we will have a further revised version of the comprehensive permit,” said Ford. “With some of these conditions drafted up that we’ve been talking about at today’s meeting, and potentially even make a formal vote at that meeting.”

The next meeting was scheduled for 7:00 on Thursday, June 15.

