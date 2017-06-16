Marshfield: Zoning Board of Appeals Votes on Ferry Street 40B

The Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals voted on an application for a 40B project on Ferry Street.

After hearings that started in October, the ZBA unanimously voted to approve the application with conditions.

Peter Armstrong is proposing a 20-unit complex on the site – 16 two bedroom and 4 three bedroom units. Five of the units would be affordable.

“The principal condition that we voted on is that we would limit earth removal for the project, only to that which was reasonably necessary for the construction,” said Chairman Mark Ford. “That is denying earth removal that was solely for the purpose of raising funds or raising capital for the project.”

At issue for residents and the board has been 355,000 cubic yards of sand, earth, and gravel that Armstrong proposed to remove from the site.

He said he wanted the removal to partially finance the project.

Town boards have said construction was possible without removal to the extent Armstrong proposed. A history of permits to remove material at the site also played into the ZBA’s decision.

“This is at least the fourth time,” said Ford.

He said the previous owner submitted a denied application in 1984. Armstrong obtained the property in 2005, and submitted an application in 2007, which he withdrew. Around 2011, Armstrong submitted an application for soccer fields, which was denied.

Armstrong will now have to submit an updated a site plan and an earth removal plan to the town.

“The Building Commissioner…our consulting engineer, Town Engineer, and Town Planner will assess whether he satisfied that condition limiting earth removal,” said Ford.

Meanwhile the ZBA will finalize its written decision by next week. Armstrong can appeal the board’s decision.

