Marshfield: Five Men Receive Commendations from Selectmen

On Monday night Marshfield Selectmen honored five men who rescued the male members of a family off a sinking boat this past May.

Assistant Harbormasters Robert Hayes, Eli DiTullio and Robert Coakley, with police officer Stephen Mulligan and Police Chief Phil Tavares received commendations from selectmen, the State House of Representatives, the State Senate and the US Congress. But, Tavares credited the community:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Tavares-6-20.mp3

A narrative of the rescue will be read into the Congressional Record next week and become part of the permanent collection in the Library of Congress.

