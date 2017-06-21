Milton: Voters Approve $3.1 Million Override

Milton voters approve a roughly $3.1 million override during a Special Town Election on Tuesday.

According to Unofficial Results released by the Town Clerk’s Office the override passed 3,484 to 2,782.

It was determined that more than 33 percent of registered voters cast ballots in this election.

Town Clerk Susan Galvin tells WATD News the override will effect funding for many town offices and departments including Police, Fire, Council On Aging, schools, Department of Public Works, Employee Benefits and Unemployment, Milton Cemetery, Inspectional Services, Board of Health, Consolidated Facilities, the Library, Parks and Recreation, Master Plan Implementation, and general government.

