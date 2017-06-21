Milton: Voters Approve $3.1 Million Override

– Posted on June 21, 2017Posted in: Local News
Milton voters approve a roughly $3.1 million override during a Special Town Election on Tuesday.
According to Unofficial Results released by the Town Clerk’s Office the override passed 3,484 to 2,782.
It was determined that more than 33 percent of registered voters cast ballots in this election.
Town Clerk Susan Galvin tells WATD News the override will effect funding for many town offices and departments including Police, Fire, Council On Aging, schools, Department of Public Works, Employee Benefits and Unemployment, Milton Cemetery, Inspectional Services, Board of Health, Consolidated Facilities, the Library, Parks and Recreation, Master Plan Implementation, and general government.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.