Nautical News: For the week of June 11, 2017

MARSHFIELD BOAT BUILDING CLASS LAUNCHES BOATS

Students from Marshfield High School’s boat building class carried the six wooden boats they had built from scratch across the town pier’s parking lot to the launch ramp and carefully lowered the vessels into the water. After nine months of learning how to read blueprints, use tools, and build different styles of boats, this was the moment of truth to see if they would float. As it turned out, they all floated. After launching their boats, the students got a primer on boating safety from the town’s assistant harbormaster, Zack Culbert. He talked about boating safety and the rules of the town pier. The boat building class began in 1994 and attracts more students than seats available. This year there were 60 students in the Marshfield Boat Building class which is now called the Marine Fabrication Class. Teacher Patti Ryan said the class forces collaboration among students to move the project along. It teaches them team work and how to correct mistakes.

MISSING PERSON IN MOUTH OF MERRIMACK RIVER

The Coast Guard suspended its search for a person who went missing after the 20 foot boat he was on capsized at the mouth of the Merrimack River. The Coast Guard received reports of an overturned boat with two people clinging to the hull. At the time, the wind was blowing about 25 miles per hour with up to 12 foot breaking waves. Upon arriving on scene, the Coast Guard found one person on the rocks of a nearby jetty and transported him to the hospital. The other person was spotted face down and apparently unconscious in the water, but while attempting to rescue him, the Coast Guard boat was struck by an 8 to 10 foot breaking wave and the man was carried away. Neither person was wearing a life jacket. The Coast Guard and local authorities searched the shoreline throughout the night and the next morning covering more than 14 square miles. The man who was rescued was described as being Asian or Cambodian and in his late 20s or early 30s.

NAVY SEARCHING FOR SAILOR WHO FELL OFF USS NORMANDY

Eighty miles off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia, the Navy and Coast Guard are frantically searching for a U.S. Navy sailor who went overboard from the USS Normandy. The sailor was identified as 23 year old Controlman 2nd Class Christopher W. Clavin of Lincoln, Rhode Island. The USS Nomandy is a guided missile carrier that was conducting a training mission when personnel saw Clavin fall into the water. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Forward, and three destroyers, the USS Bainbridge, the USS The Sullivans, and the USS Mason are all participating in the search. Navy and Coast Guard airplanes and helicopters are also involved in the search. A Navy admiral said, “Every Navy and Coast Guard member participating in this operation is dedicated to finding our lost shipmate.”

CAPTAIN OF NAUT GUILTY ACQUITTED

A Boston attorney who specialized in OUI cases had to defend his actions for what happened on his boat named Naut Guilty two years ago. You might recall that a 19 year old woman jumped into the water to retrieve a football and then got struck by the boat’s propeller while trying to climb back on board. The attorney/

owner of the boat admitted to providing alcohol to minors, but claimed he was not driving the boat when the accident happened. In fact he went into the water

as well and was in the water when the accident happened. This past week, a Suffolk Superior Court judge acquitted the 35 year old attorney on charges of operating a boat under the influence and reckless operation of a boat. The charges of providing alcohol to a minor was continued without a finding for one year and ordered the attorney to attend 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. If he does this and stays out trouble for one year, then all charges will be dropped.

50 TALL SHIPS COMING TO BOSTON JUNE THIS SATURDAY

For the first time since 2000, more than 50 tall ships from 20 different countries will parade into Boston Harbor on June 17th starting at 9AM. America’s tall ship, the Coast Guard Barque Eagle will lead the way. The tall ships will be docked at various piers for the public to view and board and will depart on Thursday, June 22nd. Ships not to miss will be Her Majesty’s Canadian ship Oriole, currently the longest-serving commissioned vessel in the Royal Canadian Navy, built by George Lawley & Son on the Neponset River in Dorchester, Spain’s 164 foot long El Galeon, a 17th-century Spanish galleon replica that was built in 2009, and the Netherlands’ Europa, a three-masted barque built in 1911 in Hamburg, Germany and completely renovated in 1986. The biggest and newest tall ship is the 4 masted tall ship from Peru. It is 379 feet long and 190 feet tall. It was commissioned in 2016. For more information, go to sailboston.com.

FISH SKIN USED TO TREAT BURNS

Medical personnel in Brazil have found a new way to treat humans burned in fires. They apply fish skin to the wounds. In other parts of the world and in the military, burns have been treated with pig skin or graphed human tissue, but in Brazil, fish skin is the preferred treatment because it is so plentiful, inexpensive, and it works. Doctors said the skin of tilapia fish amazingly has both healing properties and can act as a pain-killer, so is actually better than pig skin.

NEW GROUP OF SCIENTISTS SAY ABUNDANCE OF FISH IN OCEAN

A new scientific advisory group called I-FIN International Fisheries Information Network is refuting a commonly held belief that all fisheries are in decline. The scientists at I-FIN believe that there are highly sustainable fisheries in the developed world and that lessons from those fisheries can be used to improve fisheries in the developing world. I-FIN is headed by internationally recognized marine scientists, economists, and fisheries managers.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising