Nautical News: For the week of June 18, 2017

CONTAINER SHIP T-BONES U.S. NAVY DESTROYER OFF JAPAN

The bodies of seven U.S. Navy sailors have been recovered after a container ship collided with the USS Fitzgerald, an Aegis guided missile destroyer, off the coast of Japan. Officials said the container ship hit the side of the destroyer where the sailors were sleeping in their rooms. The Fitzgerald’s commanding officer’s quarters were also located where the impact happened, and he was taken by a Japanese Coast Guard helicopter for treatment at the U.S. naval hospital in Japan. The USS Fitzgerald is more than 500 feet long and the Philippine flagged container ship is 700 feet long.

FERRY BOAT HITS JETTY IN HYANNIS HARBOR

The Massachusetts Steamship Authority Ferry Iyanough, traveling from Nantucket to Hyannis, struck the jetty while entering Hyannis Harbor and ended up on the rocks Friday night. A helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod medevacd five injured passengers and airlifted 10 uninjured people who were unable to walk on the jetty’s slippery rocks to get aboard the response boats. Latest reports showed a total of 13 people treated at Cape Cod Hospital. Coast Guard boats from Stations Woods Hole, Chatham, and Brant Point responded and rescued the remaining passengers and ferry crewmembers during the wee hours of the morning. Rough seas and strong winds made the rescue a big challenge, but all passengers were eventually transported ashore safely. Six people, including the ferry’s captain, engineer, and Coast Guard marine inspectors remained aboard the ferry Iyanough which was taking on water. On Saturday, the damaged ferry was dislodged from the jetty and towed to the Steamship’s Hyannis terminal. The cause of the grounding is under investigation.

NOAA TO PAY 60% FOR OBSERVERS

NOAA claims that effective at-sea monitoring programs are essential to the success and sustainability of Greater Atlantic Region fisheries. Groundfish vessels in the Greater Atlantic Region that participated in the sector program are required to carry a fisheries observer for a portion of their trips. In the past, fisheries observers were provided and paid for by the Federal government, but last year, the industry was asked to bare some of the costs. In 2016, the fishermen’s burden was 15% of the at sea monitoring costs after receiving reimbursements from grant money. For fishing year 2017, their burden will increase to 40%.

TILAPIA VIRUS DESTROYING FISH FARMS

Tilapia farmers around the world are growing increasingly concerned about a Tilapia Lake Virus which has already been reported in 80 countries in Africa, Asia, and the mid-East. Tilapia Lake Virus is a highly contagious virus that can wipe out fish farms and wild stocks. The virus belongs to the same family of viruses that previously affected the salmon farming industry. Countries importing tilapia have been alerted by the Food and Agriculture Organization to put appropriate risk management measures into place. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the virus does not pose any risk to humans, but the loss of supply of fish poses a concern for global food security and nutrition.

TRUMP’S APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS HELP BOAT DEALERS

President Donald Trump is expected to expand apprenticeship programs as a focal point of his labor policy, aimed at filling a record level of open jobs. The Labor Department said there were more than 6 million job openings in April — the highest level recorded since the government started tracking the figure in 2000. Boat manufacturers and boat dealerships in the United States have struggled to fill service and manufacturing positions. Because workers are paid while they learn, the apprenticeship programs will attract younger Americans who are seeking to avoid student debt and help displaced older workers who need new skills, but can’t afford years of college.

BOAT MANUFACTURERS WANT TO WORK WITH TRUMP

The National Marine Manufacturers Association said it will continue to work closely with the Trump administration, negotiating objectives to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement. The NMMA said Canada and Mexico are two of the three top boating markets for U.S. marine products and sales. Ninety-five percent of the marine products used in the United States are made in this country and manufacturers are avid exporters, making NAFTA vital to their business performance.

AMERICA’S CUP RACES UNDERWAY

The 35th America’s Cup is underway with American champion Team Oracle defending the Cup against Emirates Team New Zealand. The venue for the race is Great Sound in Bermuda. These two teams met in the previous America’s Cup Match in San Francisco in 2013, when Oracle pulled off a stunning comeback after trailing 8-1 to retain their title. One of team Oracle’s sailors said there is no greater prize in yachting than the America’s Cup. It’s a lifelong dream for every sailor.

BUZZARDS BAY SWIM SATURDAY

Saturday, June 24th, the Buzzards Bay Swim will take place between 7:00AM and 9:30AM. The Swim is a fundraiser for clean water. Swimmers will be crossing through the shipping channel in between New Bedford and Fairhaven, so all marine traffic in that area will be delayed.

