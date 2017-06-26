Nautical News: For the week of June 25, 2017

ADDITIONAL SHARK DETECTING BUOYS INSTALLED OFF MARSHFIELD

Marshfield Harbormaster Mike DiMeo is expecting more great white sharks to be swimming off Marshfield so he has installed additional shark-detection buoys in the water off Rexhame Beach, Fieldston, North River, and Green Harbor. However, the buoys can only detect sharks that have been tagged, and that tagging information must be obtained by someone visiting and reading the buoy. So far, only about 150 sharks have been tagged in the Atlantic Ocean, so there is no way of knowing how many sharks are really in the area. Last year the shark tracking buoys in Marshfield detected one great white shark. Shark detecting buoys are also installed off Scituate, Duxbury, and Plymouth.

DRUG AND ALCOHOL TEST NEGATIVE IN FERRY ACCIDENT

According to officials at the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, drug and alcohol tests came back negative for the captain and pilot of the fast ferry Iyanough after it crashed into the Hyannisport breakwater on June 16th. Fifteen people were injured, including two who were seriously injured, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. The ferry boat is expected to be out of service for a month. The captain and pilot were placed on paid administrative leave. It remains unclear what caused the ferry to hit the breakwater.

CRIS OLIVER NEW ADMINISTRATOR OF NOAA FISHERIES

Remember a few weeks ago, in Gloucester I met Samuel Rauch, the acting Administrator of the National Marine Fisheries Service and I asked him how long he has worked for NOAA and if he could be fired? Well President Trump and his Secretary of Commerce just announced that Chris Oliver, the former executive director of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, will be the new assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries. Samuel Rauch will return to his position as the deputy assistant administrator for regulatory programs. In his new role, Oliver will oversee the management and conservation of recreational and commercial fisheries, including some aspects of marine aquaculture. Prior to serving as executive director of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, Oliver worked as a fisheries biologist and then deputy director for the council.

TWO HUMPBACK WHALES STRAND ON CAPE COD BEACHES

Two juvenile humpback whales washed up on Monomoy off Chatham on the outer Cape and experts don’t know why. The first of the whales was reported stranded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday, and by the time rescuers got to the Monomoy beach the whale had died. As they were struggling in the rough surf to perform a necropsy, word of another beached juvenile male humpback was reported about two miles away. That one was in such bad shape that it had to be euthanized. Brian Sharp of the International Fund for Animal Welfare said it’s been several years since they’ve seen a whale stranding., so to have two within two miles is extremely surprising. Sharp said they don’t know if the whales got caught in a shallow tide or had some health problem that caused the strandings.

QUEEN MARY II IN RACE ACROSS ATLANTIC WITH MULTI-HULL YACHTS

Starting today, the Cunard flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2 will race some of the world’s fastest multihull yachts from France to America. The Queen Mary 2 will reach New York on July 1st. Twenty seven hundred passengers will be aboard the ship as it races 3,150 miles across the Atlantic against the world’s fastest trimarans helmed by the worlds best skippers.The cruise ship’s average speed will be 28 knots, which might not be fast enough to beat the multihull sailboats. The event was organized to mark the historical importance of the allegiance between the USA and France.

AMERICAN TEAM ORACLE TRAILS 4-1 IN AMERICA’S CUP RACES

And speaking of races, in the America’s Cup races, Emirates Team New Zealand has won the first 4 races. This year, the team that wins 7 races is declared the winner. In an effort to repeat a miraculous comeback like they did 3 years ago when Team Oracle won 8 in a row after trailing 7 -1, Team Oracle defeated New Zealand yesterday for the first time in this year’s race.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL SWIMMER TO RACE A GREAT WHITE SHARK

And last on today’s nautical news, Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps said he was going to race a great white shark on TV’s Discovery Channel. The race is set to happen during Shark Week. The event is being called Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White. Phelps must have some kind of trick planned because Great White sharks can swim 20 miles per hour, three and a half times faster than Phelps can swim. If you want to watch it, tune into the Discovery Channel Sunday, July 23rd at 8pm.

