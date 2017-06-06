Nautical News: For the week of June 4, 2017

BOAT EXPLODES AFTER GAS PUMPED INTO ROD HOLDER

A boat exploded at a gas dock in North Carolina injuring 3 people after gas was accidentally pumped into a rod holder. About 28 gallons of gas went into the bilge before the owner realized the mistake. Sea Tow was called to tow the boat and clean up the mess. As the Sea Tow captain was preparing to tow the boat, he said someone was disconnecting the battery when a spark ignited the gas in the bilge causing an explosion that blew that person and another to the front of the boat. Both were taken by helicopter to the hospital, while the Sea Tow captain was taken by ambulance, suffering from minor burns. When the fire department arrived, the boat was fully engulfed in flames and completely destroyed.

RECREATIONAL BOATING DEATHS UP 62%

The Coast Guard reported there was a spike last year in recreational boating deaths in New England. The 2016 Recreational Boating Statistics showed the number of deaths rose in the region from 34 in 2015 to 55 in 2016, an increase of 62 percent. However, 29 of the 55 deaths, involved a paddlecraft. It is recommended that paddlers always wear a life jacket, carry flares, strobe lights, and a waterproof handheld radio.

TRUMP’S BUDGET CUTS FUNDS TO NOAA

President Donald Trump’s proposed 2018 budget includes drastic reductions in the budgets of NOAA and the Environmental Protection Agency. NOAA’s budget for the National Marine Fisheries Service operations would be cut 43 million dollars, and NOAA’s coastal research programs would be cut 250 million dollars. Five million dollars would be cut from the National Marine Fisheries Service’s Catch Share Program and NOAA’s Coastal Zone Management Program is also on the chopping block. Under Trump’s budget, Environmental Protection Agency programs including the Chesapeake Bay project, the Great Lakes Restoration Project, and the National Estuary Program would be eliminated. The Office of Management and Budget Director, who outlined Trump’s budget to Congress, praised it as a “taxpayer-first budget” and said the administration looked at the budget process “through the eyes of the people who were actually paying the bills.”

TRUMP DECLARES JUNE AS NATIONAL OCEAN MONTH

In a related story, President Donald Trump declared June is National Ocean Month, and that he wants to grow the country’s seafood exports to reduce the seafood deficit. Trump said that the fisheries resources of the United States are among the most valuable in the world. Shrimpers, lobstermen, scallopers, and shell fishermen all rejoiced after hearing Trump’s remarks.

HURRICANE SEASON STARTS JUNE 1st

June 1st marks the start of hurricane season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for this year. Eleven to 17 named storms are predicted in the Atlantic between June 1 and November 30th. Five to nine of these storms are expected to turn into hurricanes, with two to four predicted to be major hurricanes with winds over 120 miles per hour.

RASH OF ENGINE AND ELECTONICS THEFTS

A national task force has been formed to investigate a rash of electronics boat engine thefts at dealerships and marinas across the country that has resulted in millions of dollars of equipment stolen. An insurer of boat dealerships issued a nationwide warning about a group of thieves targeting engines and electronics. The thieves, wearing hoodies and face masks, cut fences at night and disable security cameras before making off with engines and electronics.

PAPER CHARTS ELIMINATED IN 10 YEARS

NOAA plans to stop producing the 1,000-plus NOAA paper charts that millions of boaters rely on for safe navigation. NOAA also proposes to eliminate the electronic raster nautical chart files used by many software systems and chart plotters. However, Nautical Talk Radio has learned that it could be 10 years or more before NOAA actually stops publishing the paper charts. Safe boating classes will still instruct new boaters how to use dividers, protractors, and the compass rose to do ded reckoning.

COMPETITION FOR WORLD’S BEST LOBSTER ROLL

The competition for the world’s best lobster roll is on. Twelve semifinalists are coming to Portland, Maine July 8th to compete in the 2017 World’s Best Lobster Roll competition. Many of them have restaurants in Maine, but a few are coming from as far away Los Angeles, New York, and of all places, Utah. Every lobster roll during the competition and festival will sell for $10 of such $4 will be donated to charity. A few variations of lobster rolls will be warm buttered rolls, lobsters sprinkled with lemon, or lobsters mixed with mayonnaise.

SCIENTISTS CATCH FISH WITH NO FACE

And last on today’s nautical news, a group of scientists looking for life in water 2.5 miles below the surface in near freezing water off the coast of Sydney, Australia, caught a large faceless fish not seen in more than a hundred years. The last time a faceless fish had been seen in waters off Australia was in 1873. Scientists said the brownish white fish had no eyes or anything that resembled gills. Its mouth is on its bottom and is well hidden. Scientists said the best way to describe it was to call it a faceless cusk. Pictures of it went viral on social media web sites.

