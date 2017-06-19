Norwell: A Running Start for an Eagle Scout Project

Norwell held a Summer Fest on Main Street complete with live bands, shops, and even a petting zoo.

For one junior at Norwell High School, Saturday was a perfect opportunity to raise funds for his Eagle Scout Project.

Not even two weeks after getting approved — Denis Barnum was hitting the ground running.

He’s planning on putting up mile markers along the Norwell Back Path.

“I personally run all three seasons – cross country, winter, and spring track,” said Barnum. “We always want to know how far we’ve gone, I think it would be wanted.”

Barnum will be entering his senior year at Norwell High School in the fall. He says the markers will start there and end at the center of town.

His father, Jim Barnum, said Denis touched base with the pathways committee, along with the police and fire departments.

“In case somebody has an emergency on the path, they’ll know where they are, they’ll be able to get help to them,” said Jim Barnum. “A lot of kids at the high school, they use it for track, they use it for marking and running. Even just the people in town need to know how far they’re walking.”

A member of Norwell Troop 192, Denis Barnum is hoping to raise between $250 and $400 for the total project cost.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising