Norwell: Sights from Summer Fest

Hundreds of people gathered for the second edition of Summer Fest on Main Street in Norwell.

The festival featured pop-up shops, food trucks, and two stages for live bands.

“I really love all the little shops here, I like how people make all their own things,” said Norwell resident Caitlyn Fitzsimmons, who was walking with her friends, Abby Greene and Abby Carney.

“I love all the free stuff too,” added Fitzsimmons.

For event founders, Kristen Jervey and Kera Kirchner, it’s the culmination of over a year of work and fundraising.

“There’s been a lot of people helping and working together, and without them we wouldn’t have Summer Fest,” said Jervey.

But for Jervey, her favorite part is seeing it all come together

“I love seeing all the families and people of all ages coming to the center, meeting their neighbors, and just enjoying a great day in this great town we live in,” she said.

Up and down Main Street had stalls set up for local organizations and businesses.

One end of Main Street featured a petting zoo with animals from Jim Nielsen’s Seagate Farm.

At the other end? Inflatable obstacle courses and a live performance from the NHS Jazz Band.

“There’s a lot of really talented artisans in our town, I’ve met a couple of people that make items – I had no idea they did that,” said Holly Wenger, a member of the Norwell Recycling Committee.

“It’s a bonding experience, town-wide,” added Carole McCarthy.

