Norwell: Update on Recreational Marijuana Ban in Town

Many South Shore towns are taking action after the recreational marijuana referendum that passed in November.

In Norwell, voters decided at Town Election in May to ban retail pot shops 1,007 votes to 563.

In addition, a moratorium and additional by-laws were passed at Town Meeting.

Town Administrator Peter Morin said Norwell and 80 other communities have passed some form of a moratorium.

“The referendum had a lot of ambiguities and it was written by the marijuana industry,” said Morin. “The legislature has acknowledged that it does need to have some overhaul to better serve the communities.”

It’s now a waiting game while the state figures out the ballot question.

“The next step,” said Morin, “is currently to await the Attorney General’s review of each of these steps to see if they are allowable under the referendum question, and see what can be done going forward.”

Board of Selectmen Chairman, Jason Brown, said the town took a multi-pronged approach in response to the referendum.

“The approach we took was first based on that a majority of residents were opposed to recreational facilities in Norwell,” said Brown. “We took that as a signal to block retail sales in our town.”

Actions included the ban at Town Election, zoning, and a moratorium.

Voters in nearby Pembroke created a retail ban of their own, with some residents concerned with the current proposed tax rate.

“The surcharge tax that the local communities could adopt would be 2.5%,” said Morin. “The evaluation of the overall taxes that would be collected under the referendum question – the assessment by the state was that they would barely cover enforcement and public safety costs that would be related.”

