NYC: Boston Celtics Draft Jayson Tatum with No. 3 Pick

After plenty of speculation as to what exactly they were going to do prior to Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics made the decision to select Duke forward Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick.

What exactly does Tatum provide to the Celtics?

Tatum, 19, comes to Boston following a one-year stint in college, during which he led Duke to a 28-9 season, and to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. During his freshman season, Tatum averaged 16.8 points per game, as well as 7.3 rebounds. A big-time scorer, and known for an ability to create his own shot, Tatum fits a key Celtics’ need.

The move temporarily puts to bed the steady stream of trade rumors with which the Celtics were seemingly tied to.

The New York Daily News first reported Tuesday afternoon that the Celtics and the New York Knicks were in on a potential deal that would send budding star and 7’3 forward Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. Those talks would go on to fizzle Thursday afternoon.

Then, as late as midway through the first round of the draft, Yahoo’s ‘The Vertical’ reported that Indiana and Boston were speaking on a potential trade involving All-Star guard Paul George. Those rumors would go on to stall as well.

As expected, Philadelphia would go on to draft Washington’s Markelle Fultz with the top overall pick, which they officially acquired in a trade with Boston on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers would take Lonzo Ball from UCLA at No. 2.

In terms of blockbuster moves that did end up taking place around the NBA, the Chicago Bulls dealt All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In exchange, the Bulls received Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 overall pick, which they would then use to acquire Lauri Markkanen from Arizona.

Boston would go on to draft St. Mary’s Semi Ojeleye in the second round at No. 37, Arizona product Kadeem Allen (No. 53), and Jabari Bird from Cal (No. 56) to close out the night.

