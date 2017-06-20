Pembroke: Annual Largest Water Balloon Fight a Splash

It was the lob heard around the Pembroke Town Green.

Just minutes before the mock fight was about to officially start, an innocent toss and a return volley started the salvo that would eventually go on for nearly 10 minutes.

When it was all settled, six-year-old Macklin Dwyer claimed victory.

“I won!” said Dwyer. “Because I throwed all the balloons and I stealed them!”

It was the 6th Annual Largest Balloon Fight in the Town of Pembroke, organized by Kathleen Keegan.

“I just love the excitement, the energy,” said Keegan.

“I love this balloon fight!” said almost 7-year-old, Ella MacPhail. “It was really fun.”

Fundraising from the event goes towards fireworks for Pembroke Celebrates.

“That’s where we appreciate and thank the folks that serve, work for the town, and also volunteer,” said Keegan. “Last year we had fireworks and they were amazing.”

Sponsored by Real Estate Rocks, the event started as an attempt to break the Guinness World Record in 2012 as part of Pembroke’s 300th Anniversary.

It’s now a continued tradition.

“It’s fun to see everyone celebrate the end of the school year and the start of the summer,” said Keegan.

Hundreds of balloons were thrown across battle lines drawn on the Town Green, but when the fighting stopped, each of the participants chipped in to clean up the field.

