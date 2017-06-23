Pembroke: Intersection Dedicated to “Tiny” Brown

In a ceremony complete with classic cars and a state delegation, the intersection of Route 53 and Route 14 in Pembroke has been dedicated as James “Tiny” Brown Memorial Square.

It was all to honor the late Tiny Brown, a longtime Pembroke resident and key member in the community.

“When people see this sign, they’ll know it’s Tiny’s corner and we’re all-inclusive here in Pembroke,” said his son, Peter Brown.

Tiny Brown started Tiny & Sons Glass in 1978.

“He was very charitable, he gave back to the community in so many different ways,” said State Representative Josh Cutler.

“This idea that we’re going to be able to preserve and remember his legacy is pretty neat and pretty special.”

From being a call firefighter, a scoutmaster, and even Smokey the Bear, Tiny was a big help in the community since moving to town.

“The amount of people he touched living here since 1963, it’s incredible,” said Peter Brown.

It was a packed ceremony for the unveiling of the sign.

Though Tiny continually made a difference in the community, he was someone who preferred to avoid the spotlight.

“He never wanted recognition,” said Susan Brown-Rossi, his youngest daughter.

She said they would often go to the Herring Run when the Kiwanis were selling Christmas trees.

“He would give them a check for $500 every year and say anyone who can’t afford a tree, it was on him,” said Brown-Rossi. “That’s basically what he would do. He would always go around and help out in the community.”

The Brown family said the best way to honor Tiny’s memory is for people to continue to help out others.

“When people drive by the corner, they’ll see his name… he was here and he’s still here,” said Peter Brown. “He’s still part of the community, we’re still part of the community, we’re still here to help.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising