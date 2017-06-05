Plymouth: 53rd Annual Hornblower Golf Tournament Held at Plymouth CC

The 53rd Annual Hornblower Golf Tournament was held at Plymouth Country Club this past weekend and WATD’s Brendan Connelly was there:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Plymouth-CC-53rd-Hornblower.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising