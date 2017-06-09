Plymouth: BID-Plymouth Officially Appoints CEO and President

The Interim CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth will be taking on the job full time.

The hospital announced on Thursday that Kevin Coughlin, who has been interim CEO and President since 2016, has been officially named as CEO and President.

The Norwell resident joined BID-Plymouth in 2014 as Senior Vice President of System Development.

Prior to that, Coughlin served as Senior Vice President at Elliott Health System based in Manchester, N.H. and held leadership positions at Boston Medical Center’s Faculty Practice Foundation and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Coughlin’s appointment as President and CEO is effective Monday.

