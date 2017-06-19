Plymouth: Boy Saved by Uncle After Nearly Drowning in Pool

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 19, 2017Posted in: Local News

Police in Massachusetts say a 12-year-old boy nearly drowned in a swimming pool at his birthday party before he was pulled out and revived by an uncle.

Officers responded to a Plymouth residence around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say someone at the party looked into the pool and saw the boy facedown at the bottom. The boy’s uncle performed CPR on him while others called 911.

Police say the child was conscious and alert when they arrived. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.