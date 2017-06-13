Plymouth: Brockton Man Found Guilty in 1994 Shooting

A guilty verdict was handed down for a Brockton man charged in a 1994 shooting that left one man dead and another man paralyzed.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Jermaine Celester was found guilty on Monday on one count of Second Degree Murder in the death of 18-year-old Wakime Woods of Norton.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on the evening of February 18, 1994 where two male victims, Woods and 21-year-old Derick Gibbs, were shot near Newbury St. and Green St. in Brockton.

Woods was shot multiple times and died approximately ten hours after the shooting.

Gibbs had been shot in the jaw, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Prosecutors had been seeking first degree murder charges against Celester, who was also found not guilty of one count of Armed Assault to Murder for the shooting of Gibbs.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

Celester was previously convicted of Murder in the First Degree and Armed Assault with intent to murder in 1995, but was granted a new trial by the Supreme Judicial Court on the grounds of ineffective defense counsel.

