Plymouth: Candidates Wanted for Charter Review Committee

The Plymouth Town Moderator is looking for candidates for a Charter Review Committee, even though the Charter was reviewed as recently as two and a half years ago. This raises the question of why now?

Town Moderator Steven Triffletti answers the question:

“In the past year I have had many people from the town of Plymouth, contact me requesting that I consider forming a Charter Review Committee, and in fact since the posting occurred on June 1st , I have received expressions of interest from more people that there will be positions available to fill.

Triffletti says there have been concerns about the time of year of the town election and the amount of voter turnout:

“And there was a request by some people to change the time of the election to the fall, so whether an amendment is a few provisions or whether it is large scale changes in the form of government, the Charter Review Committee will look at the entire charter in order to recommend changes.”

Those changes to the charter ultimately go to Town Meeting for approval. Applications for the committee are due by 4 PM on June 30th. Appointments will be announced at that time. The first meeting is scheduled for July 6th at 7 PM at town hall.

