Plymouth: Chamber of Commerce Holds Forum on Proposed High Voltage Line from Canada

In Plymouth, the Chamber of Commerce held and informational forum about Emera’s proposed high voltage transmission line to deliver 900 megawatts of clean energy from Atlantic Canada directly to Massachusetts.

Gerald Weseen is Emera’s Vice President of US Government Affairs and talks about the agreement with Entergy:

“We have an agreement with Entergy—an option agreement—for some land near the existing Pilgrim plant that we would build our on-shore facilities on,” said Weseen.

The amount of land in question is about 50 acres and Weseen says “… there basically will be two electric facilities built along Powerhouse Road. We think the electric infrastructure that’s here continues to be used, which we think is a good thing, It’s clean energy that’s coming from Canada into the Commonwealth.”

Weseen thinks the state is going contract for this energy.

“We think having the transmission line terminate in a Community in Massachusetts means the jobs that are associated with the construction,” said Weseen.

Selectmen have indicated support for the concept, but “…we still have zoning approvals that are required by the town and that has not been initiated yet, but we’ll be getting to work on that relatively quickly,” said Weseen.

Construction will take approximately three years and require several hundred jobs and could begin in 2019.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Emera-Forum-AIRS-6-23-17.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising