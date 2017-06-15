Plymouth County: Advisory Board to Vote on 87% Salary Increase for County Commissioners Tonight

Plymouth County’s annual advisory board meeting convenes tonight to vote on a $10 million dollar budget for next year, but the 87% increase in pay for County Commissioners Greg Hanley, Dan Pallotta and Sandra Wright is the line item getting the most attention. The current salary of the County Commissioners is $15,000 and the budget calls for increasing this to $28,000.

The Commissioners work part time and get full medical benefits.

The County Advisory Board consists of representatives of the 27 communities that make up Plymouth County. Plymouth Selectmen sent a letter to that group requesting that they “stand with Plymouth and not support an 87% raise for 3 elected officials.”

Many towns are standing with Plymouth, they include Hanson, Duxbury, Pembroke, Hanover, Carver and Lakeville.

Norwell Selectman Ellen Allen Chairs the County Advisory Board and urges advisory board members to:

“Send your representative, as you have in the past with an open mind, to participate in this deliberation and then vote your community.”

The County Advisory Board meets tonight at Kingston Town Hall at 7 PM.

