The three Plymouth County Commissioners will get a pay raise, not $13,000, but $5,000 for a total of $20,000 a year. Last night the Plymouth County Advisory Board considered three options. Members rejected keeping the salaries at $15,000 and rejected raising them to the 2009 level of $28,000. The board serves as the legislative branch of county government. It consists of selectmen from the 26 towns in the county and a city councilor from Brockton. Dan Salvucci represents Whitman and remembers when the board cut commissioners’ salaries to $7,500 because of dissatisfaction with the performance of a former set of commissioners. 

The advisory board approved a $10 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July first. It ended this fiscal year with a gift of $5,000 to the Plymouth Recovery Center, a fledgling organization fighting addiction.

