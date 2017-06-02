Plymouth County: Public Employee Benefits Fund Performs Better Than Expected

Tom O’Brien has had, and still has, many roles in local government. He’s a former state representative, current elected treasurer of Plymouth County and treasurer of financial management entities with intriguing names, PCRA, PCOT and MMHG. They manage millions of dollars of public employee retirement and health insurance funds. He told Plymouth County Commissioners Thursday night all have performed better than expected.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report.

