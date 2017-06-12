Plymouth: Downtown Parking Garage Update

In Plymouth, for about 15 years, the Plymouth Growth and Development Corporation, or PGDC, the town’s parking plan managers, have established paid parking, set up a parking permit system and worked to correct the shortage of parking spaces downtown. It’s likely the first parking garage will be a deck at the new town hall site.

“The parking facility will be a parking deck, [and will] have two levels,” said President of the PGDC Leighton Price. ”The upper level will be at basically the same level. It is next to Burial Hill. At the present time the lower level will be dug into the hill underneath that. There’ll be a total of about 150 spaces.”

Price says the group is also in the design process for another parking structure “at Main Street Extension, down near Tedeschi’s. This will be another 150 to 200 spaces.”

Most of the design work has been done for the proposed parking garage behind Memorial Hall, and the group was getting ready for final design development “which will be a big amount, but it was dependent on obtaining grant money, via GATRA. GATRA was not able to accomplish that. It was intended to be a federal grant. They did not get that money, as a result the magnitude of that project is such that we were not able to proceed.”

Listen to this story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Parking-Garage-Update-AIRS-6-12-17.mp3

