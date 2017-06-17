Plymouth: Former UFC Cage Fighter Convicted of Assaulting Wife

A former UFC cage fighter has been convicted and sentenced in connection with an assault on his wife.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced that 25-year-old Joshua Grispi was convicted after a five-day trial on charges including five counts of Assault and Battery and eight counts of Intimidating a Witness.

The charges stem from a report Middleboro Police received on August 1, 2014 from the victim’s family member that Grispi had been abusing his wife.

The DA’s Office says police were shown a photo of the victim which showed multiple bruises on her face and that her nose and lips were bleeding.

Upon responding to the home officers were informed by Grispi that there were firearms inside. It was determined the guns hadn’t been stored or secured properly and Grispi’s license to carry had not been updated.

He was arrested on the gun charges and a single count of domestic assault and battery. Grispi was arraigned and posted bail.

Three days later Wareham Police responded to a home where the victim told them that Grispi attacked her. She was able to flee and called 911.

She was taken to Brockton Hospital where she was treated for injuries including a sprained wrist and a concussion.

Grispi was sentenced to five and a half years in the House of Corrections and five years of probation.

