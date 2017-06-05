Plymouth: Initiatives to Improve Water System Now Underway

The town is in the process of replacing all of its 14,000 water meters; that project should be completed by next summer.

Additionally, the piping within the water system is expected to undergo several replacements as well. Plymouth Water Superintendent Rich Tierney explains:

“There are many different components and there isn’t an endless supply of money to support it all. So we kind of prioritize these things in a master plan. Next year I’m going to town meeting to ask for monies for that master plan, which is kind of like a guide book for us for all these endeavours,” said Tierney.

Two new wells will also be implemented into the water system in an effort to protect against the effects of a dry season.

During last year’s drought, Plymouth only received 30 inches of rain; the yearly average is 50 inches of rain.

