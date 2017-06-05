Plymouth: Initiatives to Improve Water System Now Underway

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on June 5, 2017Posted in: Local News

The town is in the process of replacing all of its 14,000 water meters; that project should be completed by next summer.

Additionally, the piping within the water system is expected to undergo several replacements as well. Plymouth Water Superintendent Rich Tierney explains:

“There are many different components and there isn’t an endless supply of money to support it all. So we kind of prioritize these things in a master plan. Next year I’m going to town meeting to ask for monies for that master plan, which is kind of like a guide book for us for all these endeavours,” said Tierney.

Two new wells will also be implemented into the water system in an effort to protect against the effects of a dry season.

During last year’s drought, Plymouth only received 30 inches of rain; the yearly average is 50 inches of rain.

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.