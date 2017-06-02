Plymouth: No Place for Hate Seminar on Understanding Islam

Those who want to know more about Islam will have the opportunity at an event taking place in Plymouth this Sunday.

The event, entitled “Islam 101: An Introduction and a Conversation,” will include lecture followed by a Q&A with Dr. Jabbar Al-Obaidi, Media Studies and Technologies Director for Middle East Studies at Bridgewater State University.

Barbara Aharoni, Chair of the Plymouth No Place for Hate Committee, tells WATD News the event will provide a basic introduction for those are unfamiliar with the Islamic Faith.

Most importantly Aharoni says the event will showcase a more positive side of Islam that most people don’t see or hear about.

The event takes place from 1-2:30 PM, Sunday, June 4th at the Plymouth Public Library.

