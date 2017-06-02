Plymouth: No Place for Hate Seminar on Understanding Islam

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 2, 2017Posted in: Local News

Those who want to know more about Islam will have the opportunity at an event taking place in Plymouth this Sunday.

The event, entitled “Islam 101: An Introduction and a Conversation,” will include lecture followed by a Q&A with Dr. Jabbar Al-Obaidi, Media Studies and Technologies Director for Middle East Studies at Bridgewater State University.

Barbara Aharoni, Chair of the Plymouth No Place for Hate Committee, tells WATD News the event will provide a basic introduction for those are unfamiliar with the Islamic Faith. 

Most importantly Aharoni says the event will showcase a more positive side of Islam that most people don’t see or hear about. 

The event takes place from 1-2:30 PM, Sunday, June 4th at the Plymouth Public Library.

 

Screen Shot 2017-06-02 at 6.28.27 PM

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.