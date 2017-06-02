Plymouth: Officials Celebrate the Completion of the MassWorks Infrastructure Program



Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and state and town officials, on Thursday, celebrate the completion of the MassWorks Infrastructure Program, which includes the T-Wharf and the Loring Boulevard Construction Project at Cordage Park.

Lt. Governor Polito said the first thing the state community development office looks at is the leadership team.

“Here in Plymouth you have a very strong leadership team. So, for us, as partners at the state level, investing in a community like Plymouth, we know that they’ll get the job done,” said Polito.

Congressman Bill Keating calls Plymouth a boom town and talked about the new town hall and other areas where progress continues.

“Between so many of the grants they’re leveraging–an important area for economic development directly and that’s down at the pier and the wharf—huge job impact there–also very important for the 400th Anniversary that’s coming,” said Keating.

State Senator Vinny deMacedo praises the Baker/Polito team.

“This administration could not have been more generous to this community,” said deMacedo.

Selectman Chair Ken Tavares says Plymouth is really getting this right.

“We know how to work together. We know how to go after the dollars,” said Tavares.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Lt.-Gov.-Visits-AIRS-6-2-17.mp3

