Plymouth: Parental Kidnapping Suspect Arraigned

Police say 25-year-old Rosba Taylor struck his ex-girlfriend and kidnapped their three-year-old son on Algonquin Terrace in Plymouth Wednesday.

The incident sparked a state police search before Taylor was taken into custody in Lynn.

He was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of Kidnapping — Endangerment of a Minor by a Relative, Reckless Endangerment of a Child, and Assault and Battery on Family or a Household Member.

The court entered a “Not Guilty Plea,” on his behalf.

Taylor rarely spoke at his arraignment, but asked for a court-appointed lawyer.

Attorney Jeffrey Larson was representing Taylor, he says video footage will show all three “peaceably” walked out to Taylor’s vehicle. He contends that the mother struck Taylor.

“The victim struck my client in the side of the face,” said Larson. “I’m sure after investigation and the video is pulled from the Algonquin Heights, that we’ll be able to prove that.”

Taylor was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 5.

