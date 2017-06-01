Plymouth: President of Pinehills Corporation Says ‘It’s One Plymouth’

In Plymouth, during the lead-up to the town election last month, there were emails circulated by some Pinehills residents that served to pit Pinehills against the rest of the town. They urged the election of one of their own to the Select Board specifically to change the power base so that Pinehills residents would no longer be discriminated against.

“I’m very concerned and very troubled by the sentiment that was expressed in at least one of the emails that I saw,” said John Judge, President of Pinehills, LLC.

The email he refers to is the one that blames tax increases on the incompetence of town officials and says “the town department pigs who dine at the Pinehills trough.”

“It‘s not helpful in the short-term or long-term to have that US versus THEM sentiment,” said Judge.

Some think the effort to mobilize Pinehills residents to elect one of their own to the Select Board began early this year when a series of monthly meetings was initiated by Pinehills Town Meeting Rep, Keven Joyce. The meetings, about town government, were restricted to Pinehills residents and the press was excluded. Judge comments.

“If it’s general communication, I don’t see why the press would be excluded in that instance,” said Judge.

Judge goes on to say Pinehills is only one of six villages in town and each village has its own unique character.

“But, when all is said and done, it’s one Plymouth,” he said.

Listen to the audio version of this story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Pinehills%20Post%20Election%20AIRS%206-1-17.mp3

