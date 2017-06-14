Plymouth: Proposal to Build Converter Station on Pilgrim Site Goes Before Selectmen

In 2019, Plymouth will begin to loose jobs and tax revenue when the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant closes. A new proposal won’t bring back the jobs, but could restore the revenue. In response to a Massachusetts law to promote energy diversity, a Canadian company, Emera, proposes an undersea cable transmitting wind and hydro generated electricity 374 miles from New Brunswick to Plymouth. When the Plymouth plant closes, its miles of transmission lines connecting to the New England grid will remain. Emera proposes to connect to them. The company has negotiated a real estate deal with Pilgrim owner Energy Corporation to build a converter station on 20 acres of the Plymouth site. Tuesday night Emera executives promised Plymouth Selectmen the operation would produce little noise and light pollution.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report:

